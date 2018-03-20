TeleSign SMS Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing

TeleSign will bring its global SMS messaging capabilities to Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing, allowing Dynamics 365 users to send SMS-based marketing campaigns, including alerts, reminders and notifications.

TeleSign's SMS app allows anyone to build real-time communications into new or existing web and mobile applications and scale their usage. These messages can take the form of alerts, reminders, notifications, invites, two-way communications, promotional campaigns, and other marketing messages sent directly from TeleSign’s SMS add-on within Dynamics 365.

"It's projected that 80 percent of business will be communicating with customers via cloud communications by 2020," said Aled Miles, CEO of TeleSign, in a statement. "Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers now have the power of TeleSign SMS to easily add messaging capabilities and connect with their customers the way they want to be engaged." "We're excited to have TeleSign offer businesses the ability to provide timely, personalized information to their users via SMS, enhancing the customer journey and enabling digital transformation," said Sona Venkat, a general manager at Microsoft, in a statement. "We're confident these scenarios will drive tremendous value for our mutual customers."

Features of the application include the following:

Global, Direct-to-Carrier Routes, allowing users to connect directly with hundreds of carriers in more than 200 countries and territories and in 87 different languages;

Smart Message Splitting and Long Message Support to prevent the breaking of critical pieces of information, such as URLs and email addresses, and SMS message splitting over 160 characters (up to 10 messages/1600 characters);

Inbound SMS for Interactive Two-Way Communications, allowing users to send and receive text messages;

URL Shortener and User Activity Tracking, which shortens long URLs into fewer characters to make links easier to send via SMS; and

Worldwide Compliance Support to help users mitigate Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) risks and adhere to worldwide content compliance.

TeleSign's SMS app will be available for download in Microsoft AppSource when Dynamics 365 for Marketing launches to general availability.

