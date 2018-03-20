Accent Launches CRM Supercharger

Accent, a provider of sales enablement technology, has released Accent CRM Supercharger, an application that works within CRM systems to improve sales team productivity by applying intelligent data analytics to sales and buyer engagement data.

A key aspect of the CRM Supercharger is automating CRM data entry for reps.

"The data entry problem is a critical hurdle in delivering an effective sales analytics solution," said Pete McChrystal, Accent's CEO, in a statement. "We don't want reps playing data entry clerks, we want them selling. But, we had to solve the poor data problem or you don't have anything to analyze. Basically, no good data, no good insight and guidance."

Accent's CRM Supercharger is driven by its Synthesis Analytics engine, which ingests lots of data from various sources, refines it, then serves it up to sales reps as insight and actionable recommendations. Synthesis is a Big Data analytics engine focused on B2B sales.

The analytics engine and its operating system allow teams to ask questions of the sales performance and engagement data. In effect, it acts like a smart sales assistant that can answer most any question you might ask in terms of sales status and performance. The sales assistant also diagnoses opportunities for new developments, as well as any risks and status changes, then offers insight and suggests next steps.

"We wanted to make the sales assistant like a smart intern that follows you around, keeping you straight, giving reminders to follow up, alerting on opportunities that need attention, and making suggestions on things you could do to improve specific sales situations," McChrystal said. "And for the most part, we're there. But this is just getting started. The possibilities are incredibly exciting."

