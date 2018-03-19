Acquia Launches Commerce Manager for Magento

Acquia today released Acquia Commerce Manager, a product that integrates commerce with the Acquia Platform and Drupal web content management, providing experience, content creation, layout, multimedia, and display tools.

Acquia Commerce Manager launched today for Magento Commerce. Extending beyond suggestions, ratings, and reviews, Commerce Manager maps in-depth content and offers around products to influence purchase decisions and build brand trust.

The combination of Acquia and Magento Commerce optimizes the management of product information and transactions and offers greater capabilities for digital experience management.

"For many brands, marketing and commerce teams are working toward different priorities with technology that doesn't easily connect. Yet both the commerce owner and the marketer know that the battle will be won by the brands who offer the best customer experience," said Lynne Capozzi, Acquia's chief marketing officer, in a statement. "It' time for commerce and marketing to work as one. We built Commerce Manager with this in mind, giving teams the tools to build rich customer experiences that support commerce as part of the customer journey."

Commerce Manager tightly integrates the Acquia Platform's solutions for digital marketers and web content management with cloud commerce solutions from Magento. Transactional data, cart and order management, and product information are imported directly from Magento into Acquia Commerce Manager.

"Marketers and digital officers are increasingly responsible for the end-to-end customer experience, and delivering frictionless buying experiences is a key goal for companies that are trying to grow revenue and build customer loyalty," said Andrea Ward, chief marketing officer at Magento Commerce, in a statement. "Acquia Commerce Manager means that Magento merchants can deliver engaging, brand-worthy experiences that drive real value to the bottom line."

Acquia Commerce Manager offers the following:

A fully managed, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard-compliant cloud with service-level agreements and embedded security;

A headless commerce solution to customize product display, promotions, cart check-out flow, and more;

Performance that scales to support large product catalogs, traffic spikes, and transaction volume;

Acquia Lightning, the Drupal 8 starter kit that accelerates development of commerce applications;

Omnichannel content delivery capabilities from web to mobile to digital signage and beyond;

APIs and cloud hooks to integrate with entire marketing and commerce technology stacks; and

Developer tools and a continuous delivery service to automate processes for code building and testing.

Acquia's customer experience management solutions also feature Acquia Journey for orchestrating the customer experience across touchpoints. These build on Site Factory's multisite delivery and Acquia Lift personalization solutions. Combined with Acquia Lift, Acquia Commerce Manager offers a holistic picture of buyer behavior by merging content and data from commerce systems and integrating other tools, such as marketing automation or customer loyalty management.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com