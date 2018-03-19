Monetate Launches Intelligent Recommendations

Monetate, a provider of personalization solutions, today introduced Monetate Intelligent Recommendations, a recommendation tool that incorporates real-time customer data and works across every channel, delivering personalized product recommendations that match each customer’s need in the moment.

Monetate Intelligent Recommendations allows marketers to do the following:

Use real-time behavioral context from all channels to inform recommendations in the moment;

Infuse recommendation algorithms with everything known about individuals, including historical data and real-time visitor behavior;

Infuse recommendation algorithms with business context, like product profitability and inventory; and

Automatically push recommendations to customers across all channels (in store, online, email, call center, and mobile applications).

"Monetate is constantly innovating so brands can deliver delightful customer experiences," said Maribeth Ross, senior vice president of marketing at Monetate, in a statement. "Product recommendations have changed the game for brands in the past but have become commonplace and fallen behind in sophistication. By applying Monetate's advanced AI capabilities and omnichannel connectivity to Monetate Intelligent Recommendations, brands can maximize the proven benefits of these tools by using more context that supports increased relevance to the customer and better outcomes for the business. That means no more weakening credibility by recommending items a customer just purchased."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com