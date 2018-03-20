People nowadays expect more from customer service, but sometimes they need more as well. A case in point is demonstrated by the clients of athenahealth, one of our Elite Customers this year. The ever-increasing size and complexity of the healthcare industry can be daunting to the most savvy of customers, and so the healthcare management provider required—and, in Salesforce.com’s Service Cloud Agent Console, found—a tool to help both its agents and customers navigate a fiendishly complicated landscape.

Another honoree, vegan food provider Vega, caters to customers who seek healthy foods but need education on the benefits of plant-based nutrition. It sought to grow its audience on social media, and Conversocial’s social engagement platform helped these efforts flower on Instagram.

Often customers just need quick answers, which Elite Customer Boscov’s Department Stores noticed its human agents were providing, but at a higher-than-needed cost. Thanks to the deployment of Moxie Software’s Concierge suite, with its automated Kbot self-helper, customers could get swift answers to easy questions, and Boscov’s could cut costs while growing the business.

Finally, sometimes what customers need most are happier, more productive agents. Online clothing retailer TechStyle Fashion Group has a far-flung staff of agents with many schedules to juggle, but with the help of NICE’s workforce management platform, its people operate under a more flexible, adaptable system, one that has increased productivity and efficiency and improved the caller experience.

Congratulations to all of our Elite Customers—and to their customers as well.

Below are the 2018 CRM Service Elite Customers presented in alphabetical order:

athenahealth

Boscov's Department Stores

Techstyle Fashion Group

Vega

