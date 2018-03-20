The 2018 CRM Service Rising Stars: UJET

Though it shares its name with an electric scooter manufacturer to which it is in no way connected, San Francisco–based start-up UJET is quickly setting out to make a name for itself in the customer service arena. The company, which just earned $45 million in two funding rounds, only launched in May and has already enhanced its mobile smartphone-based customer service platform with 238 features.

UJET’s software lets customers reach support agents directly through voice or chat via smartphone app, on the web, or by phone. The platform offers complete native integration in every channel so it can merge seamlessly into most CRM and other back-office systems.

For voice and in-app chat, smart actions blend frictionless conversation with rich interaction, while simultaneously providing agents with valuable customer and account data before they pick up the call so they don’t have to ask basic questions. The same platform also provides on-demand, multichannel interaction on websites without the need for separate solutions. Other features include nested menus, an organized dashboard, and the ability to modify the interactive voice response system on the fly as needed.

And though data security certification is sometimes not so easy to come by, UJET’s software is already certified for compliance with Service Organization Control (SOC) Type 2 and the Health Information Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Agents using the software can verify the identity of customers with their fingerprints, passcodes, and the Touch ID fingerprint identity sensor and Face ID facial recognition engine that Apple recently launched for its iPhones.

UJET plans on investing the money from the funding rounds into scaling its business and expanding its geographic footprint, with the opening of offices in New York and Europe planned this year.

“From the top companies in our target markets, to highly reputed investors, to some of the best and brightest minds in technology, we have an amazing amount of energy behind us. It’s an exciting time for UJET,” Anand Janefalkar, founder and CEO of UJET, has said. “We plan to leverage this investment to drive our ambitious growth targets and further invest in developing a world-class platform.” It seems the company is well on its way already.

