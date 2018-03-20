The 2018 CRM Service Rising Stars: Clarabridge

The customer experience doesn’t stop once a company collects feedback from its clientele. The ability to process that information and transform it into actionable insight is what separates the really successful companies from everyone else, and few companies have been more active on that front than Clarabridge. Last year was a break-out one for the Reston, Va.–based analytics vendor, which was spun out from business intelligence consultancy Claraview in 2006.

Clarabridge’s ascendancy began a full year ago with the release of CX Contact Center, a full-service solution for transcribing, aggregating, and analyzing the complete spectrum of voice-of-the-customer data, from voice recordings to chat logs, surveys, agent notes, emails, social interactions, complaint files, and CRM data.

Then in August, Clarabridge introduced Clara, an intelligent agent to help companies dig deeper into basic customer feedback. Clara uses artificial intelligence and natural language processing to identify the topic of and sentiment behind each piece of customer feedback and automatically deliver targeted follow-up questions where appropriate.

And because time is critical when feedback comes in through social media, in October Clarabridge improved its CX Social solution with a crisis management component that allows organizations to plan for and react to emergencies across all of their social media accounts at once. Within CX Social, companies can define crises beforehand; then, when one is triggered, agents can respond immediately through a single app that works with all of the major social media networks.

And the company didn’t stop there. In November, it updated its customer intelligence platform with features to help users understand how customers are feeling and drill down to root causes. Its latest enhancements can analyze the intended emotion behind emoticons and emojis in customer communications and evaluate sentiment, emotion, and effort, as expressed by customers, and then report on them through the CX Suite.

Clarabridge also released two categorization models to jump-start analysis. The Experience Model gauges experience issues, such as call quality, agent clarity, hold music, and more. The Operations Model uncovers unstructured feedback about first call resolution and the number of transfers. Additionally, Clarabridge added dashboard filters and features to help users share insights. Users can also build their own custom metrics and enhanced data visualizations.

