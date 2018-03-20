Logo
BodyBGTop
The 2018 CRM Service Rising Stars
Our 15th annual recognition of innovation and success in customer service
For the rest of the April 2018 issue of CRM magazine please click here

This year’s crop of Rising Stars, in which we recognize innovators from across the customer service and support industry, show that novel solutions and approaches can come from companies of all sizes and lineages. One of them is among the world’s most successful retailers, but this year it put its imprint on contact centers in a big way. Another is a start-up, less than a year old, and is already making a splash with its mobile-based service platform

At any rate, with technologies like mobile apps, virtual assistants, artificial intelligence, and analytics dominating the service landscape, it’s no surprise that each of our six Rising Stars put one or more of these tools front and center in their offerings. Customers want to be able to reach out when and where it’s convenient, through voice or chat, and expect companies to know them and expect to be understood. These vendors are ready to answer the call.

Below are the 2018 CRM Service Rising Stars presented in alphabetical order:

Amazon

CallDesk

Clarabridge

noHold

UJET

Zendesk

 

 Print Version
Page 1
To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com
Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/.
Search
Popular Articles
 

 BodyBGRight
Home | Get CRM Magazine | CRM eWeekly | CRM Topic Centers | CRM Industry Solutions | CRM News | Viewpoints | Web Events | Events Calendar
DestinationCRM.com RSS Feeds RSS Feeds | About destinationCRM | Advertise | Getting Covered | Report Problems | Contact Us
 
© 2000 - , CRM Media, a division of Information Today, Inc. (ITI)
PRIVACY/COOKIES POLICY