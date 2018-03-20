Customer service today is far different than it was 15 years ago when CRM magazine rolled out its first Service Leader Awards. The number of channels available for customers to contact companies is far greater; companies are able to respond far more quickly and efficiently, and with immense personalization; customers are in a far better position to help themselves; and the amount of data that companies can take away from any support or service interaction has grown exponentially. Still, the one thing that hasn’t changed is the need for companies and their customers to stay in contact, and our 2018 Service Award winners are helping them do just that in exemplary fashion. Whether they’ve been in business for decades or are just starting out, this year’s winners continue to demonstrate that there is no shortage of innovation in the contact center space. In the pages that follow, we honor not just the vendors of the technology that has reshaped the contact center over the past decade and a half, but also some of the companies that have put those technologies to good use.

View the 2018 CRM Service Awards in the sections below:

The 2018 CRM Service Leaders

The 2018 CRM Service Rising Stars

The 2018 CRM Service Elite Customers

