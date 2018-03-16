oneAudience Integrates with Adobe Analytics Cloud

oneAudience, a first-party mobile app usage data provider, has integrated with Adobe Audience Manager, part of Adobe Analytics Cloud.

As a Premier-level partner in the Adobe Exchange partner program, oneAudience enhances audience data by understanding consumers at the individual level through their mobile device behaviors and app usage, providing audience attributes and segmentation.

"The combined power of oneAudience and Adobe Audience Manager enables marketers to gain additional mobile insights by layering together their data and our mobile-first audiences," said Ari Saposh, vice president of data at oneAudience, in a statement. "Our mobile-first collection methodology captures behaviors and insights, such as what apps an individual is downloading or using, to enable a better understanding of today's on-the-go consumers."

"The combination of Adobe and oneAudience gives brands and agencies access to additional mobile insights, such as data on apps consumers are downloading and using," said Cody Crnkovich, head of platform partners and strategy at Adobe, in a statement. "Joint customers can now leverage the unique mobile ID management capabilities in Adobe Audience Manager and the mobile data from oneAudience to help maximize reach and relevance."