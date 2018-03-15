Datorama Introduces LiteConnect for Marketing Data Visualization and Insights

Datorama yesterday launched LiteConnect, a complementary solution within its cloud-based marketing intelligence platform. LiteConnect leverages artificial intelligence to help marketers transform any spreadsheet or data file into interactive, marketing-specific dashboards.

LiteConnect provides an entry point to technology-assisted analysis. This enables marketers to move away from manual reporting methods to immediately interacting with their data through visualizations. In addition, for marketers already using Datorama, LiteConnect adds new flexibility for ad hoc data analysis and the integration of non-traditional data sources, such as product, economic, weather, and offline sales data, to their cross-channel marketing mix.

Once a file is uploaded through LiteConnect, it automatically creates an expert-level, interactive dashboard. Artificial intelligence analyzes the file and identifies the most important relationships between the various data entities, such as the measurements, time periods, and segmentations it contains. Then, it translates the data into a dashboard with the most appropriate visualizations that include the top key performance indicators, trends, and interactive drill-downs.

"One of the most important values at Datorama is to continually deliver on the promise that we will keep our customers at the forefront of marketing," said Ran Sarig, CEO and co-founder of Datorama, in a statement. "With the addition of LiteConnect to our already comprehensive platform, we feel confident that it will further bolster our AI-powered solutions and give our customers an all new way to quickly drive ROI through their marketing efforts. As marketers seek to understand the value of data sets never used before, we know that LiteConnect is the perfect way to meet that challenge." "LiteConnect is quickly becoming a core way we use the platform. Working with political campaigns requires the analysis and harmonization of a large breadth of data types at any given time, and we see great value for using LiteConnect with data that doesn't fit within our standard Datorama marketing data model," said Joe Ste. Marie, a senior media analyst with Bully Pulpit Interactive, in a statement. "As analysts we want control over all of our data in one place, and the Datorama platform provides the perfect solution. For new analysts, LiteConnect is immensely helpful in lowering the barrier to entry so we can prototype, iterate, and visualize data as fast as possible."

