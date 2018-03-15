Movable Ink Introduces Automated Content Sourcing

Movable Ink, provider of an intelligent content platform, today introduced Automated Content Sourcing, which allows marketers to access and integrate widely scattered content into their email campaigns.

With Automated Content Sourcing, marketers can design and format content pulled into email using Studio, Movable Ink's drag-and-drop graphics editor. Marketers can also preview and approve personalized content using Contextual Preview and verify it will render correctly in any inbox with an optional Litmus account.

Movable Ink's Automated Content Sourcing enables email marketers to source, integrate, personalize, and reformat content for email using a variety of flexible capabilities, including the following:

Import individual images, product information, prices, inventory, levels, or entire content blocks from websites;

Pull images, content, and data from internal and external sources, including partner websites, using CSV files or APIs;

Integrate offers and data from offer management tools, like IBM Interact or Pega for Marketing; and

Combine promotions with user-generated content and social posts from fans using social curation tools that can be remixed and layered on top of other images.

"From a consumer's perspective, the content is the most important part the emails they receive from brands. However, most email marketing tools were built to focus only on optimizing email delivery, not content," said Vivek Sharma, CEO of Movable Ink, in a statement. "Movable Ink's Automated Content Sourcing makes it easy for any marketer to grab and reformat content from countless brand, product, social, and third-party sources without any coding. This simplifies the production of innovative email campaigns and speeds time to market."

