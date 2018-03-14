MapAnything Updates Its Planning Software

MapAnything today launched the MapAnything X (MAX) user interface for field-based workers who work and plan their days directly from their calendars rather than their navigation systems.

In addition to a UX overhaul, users can now build and architect routes using a new scheduling tool that pulls data directly from calendars in real time.

With the new Schedule view, sales reps can see their existing Salesforce.com Calendar events on the map and then use travel time to fill their day with other clients in the area. Sales managers can view their entire teams' schedules to coach them on where to best spend their time.

"Our new MapAnything X interface design is a result of data-driven insights from our customers and the feedback of actual sales and service reps that know what they need to succeed," said MapAnything CEO John Stewart in a statement. "The update is a direct response to what our customers said would most improve their own work, and we're happy to provide them with the tools to achieve MAX productivity."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com