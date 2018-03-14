Neustar and SmarterTravel Launch In-Market Travel Audiences

Neustar, a provider of real-time information services, and SmarterTravel, a subsidiary of TripAdvisor, today launched SmarterTravel Audiences powered by Neustar AdAdvisor. These audiences are constructed from SmarterTravel's network of 11 owned and operated travel websites and offer real in-market intent signals at scale, without relying on look-alike modeling or other proxies.

Neustar AdAdvisor offers audiences created exclusively from SmarterTravel data, comprised of more than 200 million monthly visitors to the SmarterTravel network and based on the last 30 days of travel intent signals. These SmarterTravel Audiences consist of travelers who are actively searching online to book hotel accommodations and/or flights.

"Neustar is a trusted industry expert that provides highly accurate and actionable identity to help marketers create a unified view of the consumer journey. Our partnership makes people-based marketing possible and provides marketers with access to granular travel data about a consumer's path to purchase," said Eric Bosco, vice president of business and technology at SmarterTravel, in a statement.

The SmarterTravel Audiences are available across Neustar's partner ecosystem. With this partnership, advertisers can target consumers based on where they are in the trip planning cycle and for what they are specifically searching.

"Travel marketers are constantly looking for smarter ways to engage with customers and prospects, especially as consumers move across mobile and desktop to search for the best travel deals. But they were doing so with stale, outdated data, resulting in poor customer experiences. By partnering with SmarterTravel, we are marrying fresh intent signals, like travel destination and brand affinity, with the ability to resolve identity across devices, all at scale. This is a seismic shift for the travel industry, and I am certain that these are some of the most valuable audiences in the market," said Kristin Rosmorduc, vice president of travel and hospitality at Neustar, in a statement.

