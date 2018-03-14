Reputation.com Launches Social Suite

Reputation.com, an online reputation management platform provider, today launched the Reputation.com Social Suite, a social media management solution for large, multilocation companies.

Social Suite integrates the entire span of customer engagement on the web, from online reviews and customer surveys to social listening and community management. It provides a fully-integrated solution to capture customer feedback across all channels on the web, to help enterprises respond to pressing problems and act before issues spiral into crisis.

Social Suite enables businesses to do the following:

Listen and Respond: By monitoring more than 80 million websites as well as social activity across various social platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Google+), Social Suite enables enterprises to capture feedback, respond in real time, and engage with social communities.

Collaborate: Headquarters and local teams can collaborate on publishing with workflows to ensure brand compliance and fast approvals, and package content into local, regional, or interest-based campaigns.

Publish: Users can publish automatically at predefined times.

Analyze and Report: The solution provides actionable campaign insights by tracking engagement and reach, identifying the best-performing posts for boosting as paid posts.

Improve Experience: Users can identify recurring operational issues and make operational improvements.

Reputation.com provides options to delegate social publishing to multiple storefronts, centrally manage all social publishing, or take a hybrid publishing approach. APIs to Facebook and Instagram enable deeper social engagement and visibility. Direct APIs with Google My Business improve visibility in Search and Maps.

"The challenge with existing social media tools is that they're not built for enterprises. They can't scale for many locations, and there is often a limited workflow for review and approvals," said Pascal Bensoussan, chief product officer at Reputation.com, in a statement. "Reputation.com's new Social Suite provides a comprehensive and scalable solution tailor-made to meet local and centralized requirements. And it's the only solution that integrates social media, customer surveys, and review management into a single platform, giving enterprises a way to build and sustain a great reputation online and accelerate growth."

