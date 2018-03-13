Tellwise Releases Salesflows to Automate Sales Communication

Tellwise, providers of a sales communication and engagement platform, has released a set of features called Salesflows to automate the process of communicating with prospects in a personalized, but structured, manner across multiple channels.

Tellwise's new features allow users to customize and define the multichannel outreach process to engage with prospects, and then Tellwise manages the execution. Customers simply add prospects to user-defined Salesflows and Tellwise ensures the communication occurs at the right time with the right frequency.

With Tellwise Salesflows, sales teams can do the following:

Automate prospect communications. Salesflows automate and manage the delivery of emails, task management for phone calls, social touches and prospect prioritization. Sales teams can configure sales processes that include automated emails, calling, and more.

Add prospects from multiple data sources. Tellwise integrates directly with CRM platforms like Salesforce.com and Microsoft Dynamics, email systems like Gmail and Outlook, and sales intelligence tools like DiscoverOrg.

Simplify task management. Salesflows help manage tasks for sales professionals by reminding them to call or email prospects. Since Tellwise also tracks activity, data can be sorted and executed by the prospects who showed the most interest.

Improve prospecting effectiveness with insight from rich analytics. Salesflows automatically track the effectiveness of each step in the process and also for the salesflow overall.

"Effectively managing outbound sales communication is difficult and time-consuming. Sales professionals spend too much time on low-level management tasks instead of selling and adding value to customers. Salesflows are a dramatic step forward that allows sellers to automate large parts of their sales communication process. Fully integrating Tellwise's engagement platform with leading data providers like DiscoverOrg and leading CRMs like Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics means that sales teams are more efficient, more productive and can spend time doing what they do best, selling. The results are more meetings, more opportunities, and, most importantly, more new customers," said Conrad Bayer, CEO of Tellwise, in a statement.

