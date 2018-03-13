Monet Software Launches Workforce Management for Salesforce

Monet Software has released a workforce management (WFM) solution for Salesforce.com that integrates with Salesforce Service Cloud or Sales Cloud case management systems.

With this omnichannel WFM solution agents no longer need to leave Salesforce to access essential WFM information, such as schedules, adherence status, performance status, personal time-off requests, and real-time alerts.

"As consumers embrace technology, their behaviors and habits change, and their expectations grow, whether they are customers or employees, which represents a considerable challenge for contact centers and help desks striving to stay competitive, deliver outstanding customer experiences, and retain their employees," said Chuck Ciarlo, CEO of Monet Software, in a statement. "Companies looking to improve agent efficiency and satisfaction, as well as enhance customer experience, now have an all-in-one solution for various interaction channels in a single, unified system. As a result, our customers can produce more accurate forecasts and schedules and have a superior ability to track schedule adherence across multiple interaction channels."

"Monet WFM for Salesforce also offers out-of-the-box integrations with over 50 cloud and on-premise contact center infrastructure (CCI) and telephony systems, allowing businesses to choose the ACD system that is best for them, without changing the WFM solution that is already in place,” said Shimon Keren, senior vice president of products at Monet Software, in a statement. "Monet WFM has a unique capability in the market that enables organizations to easily fuse the CCI voice channel with Salesforce digital channels to optimize omnichannel support that customers expect."