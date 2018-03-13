Highspot Partners with SalesLoft

Highspot has integrated its sales enablement platform with SalesLoft to create a seamless experience between sales enablement and sales engagement.

Sales representatives can leverage Highspot directly within SalesLoft by inserting content into email cadence campaigns, taking full advantage of the Highspot content engagement analytics and user tracking capabilities.

The integration is listed within SalesLoft's App Directory program. It further extends the value of the Highspot Everywhere technology integration program.

"Sales organizations today are looking to work smarter, more efficiently, and leverage analytics to better tailor their sales conversations no matter where they work," said Isaac Roybal, senior director of product marketing at Highspot, in a statement. "We're excited that this native integration further extends the value of Highspot Everywhere, giving sellers the ability to leverage the content they know works, while still gaining the analytics they expect from Highspot, directly within their SalesLoft workflow." "Partnering with Highspot and adding them as a marquee partner within SalesLoft's App Directory, SalesLoft delivers a new dimension of value when it comes to sales content performance and analytics," said Sean Kester, vice president of product strategy at SalesLoft, in a statement. "With Highspot's native integration built directly into Salesloft, out customers can seamlessly leverage Highspot without ever leaving the SalesLoft experience. It's a win-win for our current and future customers."

