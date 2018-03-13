Logo
BodyBGTop
Highspot Partners with SalesLoft
Highspot Everywhere integration delivers pitch capabilities and analytics within SalesLoft.
Posted Mar 13, 2018
Page 1

Highspot has integrated its sales enablement platform with SalesLoft to create a seamless experience between sales enablement and sales engagement.

Sales representatives can leverage Highspot directly within SalesLoft by inserting content into email cadence campaigns, taking full advantage of the Highspot content engagement analytics and user tracking capabilities.

The integration is listed within SalesLoft's App Directory program. It further extends the value of the Highspot Everywhere technology integration program.

"Sales organizations today are looking to work smarter, more efficiently, and leverage analytics to better tailor their sales conversations no matter where they work," said Isaac Roybal, senior director of product marketing at Highspot, in a statement. "We're excited that this native integration further extends the value of Highspot Everywhere, giving sellers the ability to leverage the content they know works, while still gaining the analytics they expect from Highspot, directly within their SalesLoft workflow."

"Partnering with Highspot and adding them as a marquee partner within SalesLoft's App Directory, SalesLoft delivers a new dimension of value when it comes to sales content performance and analytics," said Sean Kester, vice president of product strategy at SalesLoft, in a statement. "With Highspot's native integration built directly into Salesloft, out customers can seamlessly leverage Highspot without ever leaving the SalesLoft experience. It's a win-win for our current and future customers."

 Print Version
Page 1
To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com
Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/.
Related Articles
The integrated sales enablement solution aims to make sales reps more effective with their conversations.
Vidyard for SalesLoft helps sales reps create and manage customized and personalized video emails.
Sales training and enablement are now available in one platform through Highspot and LearnCore integration.
The sales solutions providers are among the first partners to integrate with LinkedIn Sales Navigator.
Reps now can access content, training, and coaching materials in one platform.
 
Search
Popular Articles
 

 BodyBGRight
Home | Get CRM Magazine | CRM eWeekly | CRM Topic Centers | CRM Industry Solutions | CRM News | Viewpoints | Web Events | Events Calendar
DestinationCRM.com RSS Feeds RSS Feeds | About destinationCRM | Advertise | Getting Covered | Report Problems | Contact Us
 
© 2000 - , CRM Media, a division of Information Today, Inc. (ITI)
PRIVACY/COOKIES POLICY