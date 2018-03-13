Highspot Partners with SalesLoft

Highspot Everywhere integration delivers pitch capabilities and analytics within SalesLoft.
The integrated sales enablement solution aims to make sales reps more effective with their conversations.
Vidyard for SalesLoft helps sales reps create and manage customized and personalized video emails.
Sales training and enablement are now available in one platform through Highspot and LearnCore integration.
The sales solutions providers are among the first partners to integrate with LinkedIn Sales Navigator.
Reps now can access content, training, and coaching materials in one platform.