Video Interview: CRM Evolution Speaker Jeremy Epstein, CEO of Never Stop Marketing

Blackchain technologies have the potential to fundamentally change CRM in general, and marketing in particular, as the technology works to democratize data, Jeremy Epstein, CEO of Never Stop Marketing, a strategic marketing and consulting firm that focuses exclusively on blockchain-based technologies, cautioned in a video interview. Epstein, a speaker at this year's CRM Evolution conference, being held in Washington April 9-11, said blockchain technologies will force marketers to be "more authentic" as data becomes more readily available to everyone. "Marketing continues its march toward more data, and so marketers have to be a lot savvier to move to data lakes that everyone can access on the blockchain," he said during a video interview with conference co-chairs Paul Greenberg and Brent Leary. Blockchain's other disruptive influence will be in creating "a uniform layer of trust," Epstein said during the interview. "The important thing to remember is that blockchain is a technology that allows you to replace your trust in third-party intermediaries and remove all these other people and rely solely on the math that is at the heart of [marketing] systems," he said. But the technology goes beyond that. "CRM's real promise is still there, but we're operating with an entirely new toolset with things like blockchain," Epstein said.