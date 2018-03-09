Logo
BodyBGTop
Video Interview: CRM Evolution Keynoter Gives a Preview
Speaking to conference co-chairs Paul Greenberg and Brent Leary, futurist, author, and analyst Brian Solis guides companies to better deal with the "accidental narcissists" who make up today's customer base.
Posted Mar 9, 2018
Page 1

CRM Evolution keynoter Brian Solis has identified modern consumers as "accidental narcissists," who, because of technology innovation, have come to expect every interaction with companies to be personalized.

Solis, a futurist, author, and principal analyst at Altimeter Group, will deliver the keynote address during CRM Evolition in Washington April 9-11. He gave a preview of his talk to CRM Evolution conference co-chairs Paul Greenberg and Brent Leary in this video interview.

"People want things personalized. They'll even add words like, "What's the best SUV for me?" We see crazy things like, "What's the best toothbrush for me?," Solis explained during the interview. "And that's up 200 percent in the last year."

Solis pointed to the "irony" that comes from companies having "to use machines to help us figure out how to be more human at scale. What we'll start to see is AI for marketing, AI for employee engagement, AI for all of these different platforms, at least scaled personalization within their respected funnel before we get it across the journey.

 Print Version
Page 1
To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com
Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/.
Related Articles
CRM industry stalwarts Paul Greenberg and Brent Leary share their most anticipated moments at this year's conference, which will take place in Washington April 9-11.
 
Search
Popular Articles
 

 BodyBGRight
Home | Get CRM Magazine | CRM eWeekly | CRM Topic Centers | CRM Industry Solutions | CRM News | Viewpoints | Web Events | Events Calendar
DestinationCRM.com RSS Feeds RSS Feeds | About destinationCRM | Advertise | Getting Covered | Report Problems | Contact Us
 
© 2000 - , CRM Media, a division of Information Today, Inc. (ITI)
PRIVACY/COOKIES POLICY