Insightly Brings CRM Dashboards and Insight Cards to Midsized Businesses

Insightly has released dashboards and Insight Cards that allow companies to visualize their operational and customer data directly within Insightly CRM.

"Insightly has a deep and expanding midsized customer base, and for years we've been on a mission to help these businesses compete on an equal footing with their larger counterparts," said Anthony Smith, CEO and founder of Insightly, in a statement. "After years of helping everyday businesses realize their ambitious goals and frequently daunting growth targets, we understand their distinct need for business intelligence and customer data visualization. Today, Insightly CRM makes that a reality by bringing enterprise-quality reports and dashboards to businesses of all sizes."

Insightly's data visualization dashboards allow companies to uncover insights, track projects, and share information. Using data from Insightly's Customer Relationship Platform, users can surface customizable dashboards. These displays can highlight more than 80 preconfigured reports, dashboards, and Insight Cards filtered by role, industry, customer profile, and other attributes, and presented in context using a Blade Interface.

Insightly's new dashboard engine uses artificial intelligence-driven recommendations to display metrics like win rates and average sale price.

Insightly data visualizations are customizable to allow sales managers, marketing leaders, executives, and collaborators to see everything from leaderboards and pipeline summaries to project updates and productivity goals so they can filter the information most relevant to their business functions.

Insightly's drag-and-drop interface lets users create dashboards in minutes from standard business data or custom fields and personalize the layout to their preferences.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com