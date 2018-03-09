Dropbox and Salesforce.com Form Partnership

Dropbox and Salesforce.com today announced a global strategic partnership to connect Salesforce's CRM platform with Dropbox's collaboration platform, enabling companies to collaborate and connect with customers across sales, service, marketing, commerce, and more.

The companies will initially deliver two integrations to drive brand engagement and boost team productivity. They involve Salesforce's Commerce and Marketing Clouds and its Quip platform.

Through the Commerce and Marketing Cloud integration, companies can create branded, customized Dropbox folders within Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Salesforce Marketing Cloud with the new Digital Asset Engagement solution. Folders can be accessed by internal teams and external partners. With two-way workflows, content stays relevant and up-to-date, whether the user is working in Dropbox or Salesforce. For example, a retailer using Commerce Cloud can create a Dropbox folder to access product images or creative briefs from an external creative agency. The retailer is notified if the agency makes changes or additions and can then update the online storefront.

Through the Quip integration, users can access Dropbox content, such as photos, videos, and slides, directly within Salesforce Quip. Dropbox will also add support for Quip documents, allowing users to work on Quip files that live in Dropbox.

In addition to these integrations, Salesforce will use Dropbox Enterprise and Dropbox will significantly extend its use of Salesforce products, including Salesforce Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and PRM solutions, across its business.

This latest partnership builds on the existing relationship between Salesforce and Dropbox, including the Dropbox for Salesforce app available on the Salesforce AppExchange. Additionally, Salesforce Ventures, Salesforce's corporate investment group, has been an investor in Dropbox since 2014.

"Customer success is core to everything we do at Salesforce, and it inspires our partnerships," said Ryan Aytay, executive vice president of global business development and strategy at Salesforce.com, in a statement. "When you bring together the world's leading CRM and collaboration platforms, the possibilities to create more value for our customers are endless." "This deeper partnership with Salesforce is a great opportunity to build new value for our mutual customers," said Quentin Clark, senior vice president of engineering, product, and design at Dropbox, in a statement. "We're looking forward to delivering these new integrations so our customers can get the most out of their tools." "Salesforce has completely changed the way businesses connect with their customers through the use of cloud, social, mobile IoT, and AI technologies," said Dennis Woodside, chief operating officer at Dropbox, in a statement. "Together, we have the opportunity to fundamentally change how people work."

