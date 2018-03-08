GetResponse Offers Marketing Workflow Templates

GetResponse, providers of an online marketing platform, released customizable workflow templates that simplify marketing automation for small businesses in different, ready-made marketing scenarios. More than 20 new marketing automation templates have been designed to serve every step of the customer journey.

GetResponse's templates provide an outline that allows marketers to deliver the right message at the right time to the right customers. They act as ready-made blocks in eight strategic workflow categories. Small businesses can customize the workflows and launch them in a few clicks. Stages include engaging welcome emails that help to onboard new customers to qualifying leads based on custom actions such as email opens or product page visits, to email retargeting campaigns designed to lower cart abandonment rates.

"Only about 3 percent of small businesses are taking advantage of marketing automation because it's often viewed as complicated and time-consuming. At GetResponse, we're committed to changing that," said Simon Grabowski, CEO of GetResponse, in a statement. "By streamlining the workflows and providing the marketing strategy, small businesses can simply customize and publish their content and they're done. The marketing automation takes over, leaving small business owners more time to do what they actually love doing—running their businesses."

