Apptentive Launches Insights AI-Powered Analytics

Apptentive today introduced Insights, analytics powered by machine learning, helping companies analyze open-ended feedback from millions of customers.

Apptentive's software enables companies to connect with customers through proactive communication at the right time and place in the mobile journey

Insights surfaces customer experience issues, successes, and competitors through the voice of the customer. It digs into all of the raw text found in app store reviews and Apptentive survey responses and messages and presents the analysis in a clear dashboard with data visualizations. Using artificial intelligence, Insights identifies and stack ranks significant phrases found across public and private open-ended feedback. Apptentive uses semantic analysis to figure out what is being said by customers and bubbles up key trends.

Insights is the latest addition to Apptentive's mobile communication suite. With Apptentive's suite, users can do the following:

Identify fans and detractors;

Measure product strengths and weaknesses;

See how customers compare products to competitors;

Analyze attitudes and performance by product and channel;

Segment customers to analyze behaviors, satisfaction, and loyalty;

Align real-time customer feedback with business results;

Understand how sentiment impacts revenue;

Respond to unexpected revenue decreases;

Test new offerings;

Prioritize roadmaps using real-time customer feedback; and

Identify customer experience issues.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com