Conga to Acquire Octiv
The acquisition will complement Conga's product portfolio with web-based document creation, delivery, and collaboration.
Posted Mar 7, 2018
Conga, a provider of document automation, will acquire Octiv, a provider of web-based document solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Octiv will enhance the Conga Suite by allowing users to create, collaborate, and manage web-based documents while measuring engagement throughout the lifecycle of a document.

"We are thrilled to welcome Octiv's employees and customers into the Conga family. We will bring our 5 Star approach to global customer success to the more than 300 organizations using the Octiv platform," said Conga CEO Matthew J. Schiltz in a statement. "Octiv's solution strategically complements the Conga Suite. It will power Conga customers who generate web-based documents to even greater success, while expanding our document and contract management user base."

"Joining forces with Conga offers an exciting opportunity for our customers and employees," said Octiv CEO David Kerr in a statement. "Conga's reputation for customer success, innovation, global support, and complementary expertise in the document and contract management space gives us the ability to exceed our customers' expectations and accelerate the development of the platform."

