Conga to Acquire Octiv

The acquisition will complement Conga's product portfolio with web-based document creation, delivery, and collaboration.
Posted Mar 7, 2018
Enterprise edition now features API capabilities and document generation from unlimited external data sources.
Solution updates offer greater flexibility, expanded data integration, and better reporting.
Conga customers can now empower sales teams and legal teams to collaborate and automate the contract process within Salesforce CRM.
Conga Sign is an e-signature solution built for Salesforce.com.