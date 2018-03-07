Ellie Mae Unveils Velocify LeadManager SMS Texting

Ellie Mae, the cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry, today unveiled completely redesigned Velocify LeadManager SMS texting functionality for sending automated and individual texts to mobile phones from within the solution. Velocify LeadManager SMS texting empowers sales professionals with ntegrated individual and bulk messaging and administrative controls to engage prospects and customers on their mobile phones.
"With the enriched texting functionality in Velocify LeadManager, sales organizations can boost engagement, drive quicker decisions, and improve conversions by intelligently and respectfully weaving text messaging into the sales process," said Nick Hedges, senior vice president of consumer engagement strategy at Ellie Mae, in a statement. "No other technology delivers such powerful mobile communications integrated into a centralized lead management solution."
Among the key new features are the following:
Velocify LeadManager 18.2 with SMS texting is expected to be available in April.