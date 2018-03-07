Epicor Updates DocStar Enterprise Content Management Solution

Epicor Software, a provider of industry-specific enterprise software, has released the latest version of the DocStar Enterprise Content Management solution.

The new release includes document capture and DocStar ECM Forms enhancements, expanded mobility, and new DocStar ECM PackageWorks case management functionality. In addition, the solution provides any-time access to capture, process, search, retrieve, share, and collaborate around documents critical to business transactions.

The enhancements in this release include the following:

DocStar ECM Mobile Application: Available for iOS and Android devices, the DocStar ECM mobile app delivers secure and quick access to the DocStar ECM repository, enabling users to gain workflow approval from their mobile devices. Users can email files in the same manner as the DocStar ECM desktop version, where document access is granted via a unique URL or attachment and is password-protected.

DocStar ECM PackageWorks: DocStar ECM PackageWorks supports digital document package compilation with intelligent workflows for comprehensive case management. This provides a secure platform to gather, group, review, approve, and distribute documents.

Document Capture Enhancements: Key enhancements include improved optical character recognition (OCR) engine speed and accuracy, barcode and patch code recognition, document splitting, preset document-specific settings for onboarding documents, and automated workflow assignment.

Forms Enhancements: Improvements to DocStar ECM Forms include designer guidance, drag-and-drop, copy-and-paste, and forms-element placement sizing. Alignment tools enable faster and easier form creation and existing-forms modification.

"Organizations embrace digital processes to scale and modernize operations and encourage greater collaboration," said Tom Franceski, vice president and general manager of DocStar, in a statement. "The new DocStar ECM platform enhancements connect enterprise systems, streamline workflows, and enable any-time access with ease to flow transactions more efficiently. As a result, organizations can achieve their growth and digital transformation goals, improving operational speed and efficiency, visibility and auditability, compliance and governance."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com