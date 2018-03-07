Movable Ink Partners with Persado

Movable Ink, provider of an intelligent content platform, and Persado, a provider of artificial intelligence-generated marketing language, have inked a partnership to help companies generate and test personalized content within email campaigns. The partnership will result in the pairing of Persado's AI-powered solution for generating specific words and emotions that resonate with given audiences with Movable Ink's real-time testing and optimization.

With Movable Ink's intelligent content platform, marketers can leverage data from numerous sources to power real-time personalization. Persado's Marketing Language Cloud allows marketers to take advantage of Persado's deep learning algorithms to generate the language that best resonates with customers, as well as create an emotional marketing response profile for audiences and individual customers.

Through this partnership, companies can now use both Persado's and Movable Ink's technology to combine personalized language and emotion with intelligent content, generate calls-to-action that drive urgency, and create persuasive email subject lines and email body content that drive performance.

Movable Ink and Persado will work together to provide the following:

Language Optimization: Persado's deep learning algorithms generate language variations and determine the most relevant use of emotions, symbols, formatting, calls-to-action, and positioning;

Testing Automation: Movable Ink's intelligent content platform automatically generates multiple content variants in real time, allowing email marketers to set up and execute experiments;

Maximum Efficiency: With Persado and Movable Ink, marketers can reduce the time, effort, and friction associated with experiment setup and execution. Movable Ink ingests Persado's language variations and sets up experiments using only one HTML image embed code with no required segmentation.

"Effective, high-touch personalization is becoming more important and more challenging than ever as brands must cater to the interests, context, behaviors, emotions, and preferences of every individual customer. Persado understands and has tackled this challenge extremely well," said Vivek Sharma, CEO of Movable Ink, in a statement. "With Movable Ink, we've found a partner that shares a common vision and track record of enabling brands to create the kind of content and experiences that build long long-term customer relationships and loyalty," said Persado CEO Alex Vratskides in a statement.

