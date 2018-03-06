Jannrain Updates Customer Insights

Janrain, a provider of customer identity and access management solutions, has updated the Customer Insights capability that is part of Janrain Identity Cloud with enhanced reporting, analytics, and visualization tools to help marketers convert transactional, behavioral, user-submitted, and event data generated by millions of customers into actionable intelligence.

Janrain's new Customer Insights offers self-service tools for marketers to visualize, understand, and combine their data so they can put more of that information to work for their businesses. With Janrain Customer Insights, organizations can create their own custom reports, dashboards, and data visualization or tap pre-configured, out-of-the-box dashboards.

IT, DevOps, and security teams can also use Janrain Customer Insights to view and analyze event data in real time and define alert triggers. Metrics such as health, usage, and performance status of the Janrain Identity Cloud can be monitored using reports and dashboards. Janrain event data can also be shared with all major intrusion detection and monitoring systems or log management and security information and event management platforms.

"The competitiveness of today's organizations depend on the intelligence and informed business decisions they're able to draw from their customer data," said Jim Kaskade, CEO of Janrain, in a statement. "With Janrain Customer Insights, global brands get a top-notch analytics solution that just about anyone in the business can use to quickly convert customer data into relevant knowledge that can help them better understand and serve their customers for stronger relationships and long-term loyalty."

Janrain Customer Insights can deliver data that integrates with all major digital and web analytics solutions for deeper analysis-such as Adobe Analytics, Google Analytics, IBM Customer Experience Analytics, Kissmetrics, or Webtrends-to easily correlate customer profile data with other data sources-such as behavioral data or funnel conversion metrics-so organizations can base their business decisions on customer intelligence. The solution also comes with more comprehensive interactive data exports to programs like Excel or CSV.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com