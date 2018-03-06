Pegasystems Launches Pega Sales Coach

Pegasystems today launched Pega Sales Coach, a capability within Pega Sales Automation to help sales managers develop better salespeople and predict their future success. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), Pega Sales Coach provides personalized coaching suggestions in real time so managers can help each seller beat quota.

Pega Sales Coach uses AI to evaluate seller performance by analyzing more than 50 distinct actions. The software proactively alerts managers to underperforming sellers and generates real-time coaching tips to help them initiate, progress, and close more deals. Dashboards give managers an at-a-glance view into their entire team's performance and track progress against coaching plans. Pega's predictive analytics can give insight into the likelihood of success for new sellers in as little as three months .

Pega Sales Automation also uses built-in AI to intelligently and dynamically guide each sales professional through every sales situation. Pega Sales Automation connects sales with other enterprise systems, such as marketing and customer service.

In addition to Pega Sales Coach, other features included in this latest Pega Sales Automation release include the following:

Pega Knowledge, which intelligently delivers content to sales teams based on specific sales stages, industries, or competitors; and

AI-based lead ranking, which integrates 19 predictors that span lead, contact, organization, and sales representative data to help individuals prioritize lead qualification and follow-up.

"Until now, the only clear and reliable sign of an organization's sales performance came when the sale was won or lost," said Don Schuerman, chief technology officer and vice president of product marketing at Pegasystems, in a statement. "Using predictive analytics, each sales rep can now get real-time coaching that will impact deals in progress and uncover hidden leads and opportunities. We're redefining sales automation from a static database into a dynamic assistant that makes good sales people great."

