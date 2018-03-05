LiveRamp Launches IdentityLink for Television

LiveRamp, a provider of omnichannel identity resolution, has extended its IdentityLink platform to television, allowing companies to execute people-based TV media planning, buying, and measurement that is scalable and secure across the TV ecosystem.

"IdentityLink has already transformed marketing in digital channels, allowing our customers to leverage the power of identity resolution to create more relevant interactions with consumers," said Allison Metcalfe, general manager of TV at LiveRamp, in a statement. "We're excited to bring these same capabilities to the world of television, including addressable TV, OTT services, connected TV, TV everywhere, video-on-demand, and audience-based buying for linear television."

"Our goal is to power the creation of an omnichannel view of the consumer, which everyone in the marketing ecosystem can leverage to improve the consumer experience," said Anneka Gupta, co-president of LiveRamp, in a statement. "Linking TV data into that view is the next key step in this journey, and we're excited to be the first to bridge the divide between digital and linear channels."