TrueConf Rolls out TrueConf SDK for Video Conferencing

TrueConf has introduced TrueConf SDK, a free library designed to help users create video conferencing applications or integrate video into existing offerings.

The solution allows users to initiate or receive video calls with available operators, invite more operators into conversations, or share content. In addition, TrueConf provides intelligent queue management, automatically transcodes video calls into SIP/H.323/WebRTC format, and records calls and conferences on the server.

TrueConf's video-enabling services touch on a broad range of verticals, including video banking, contact centers, and virtual receptionists.

"Video conferencing is not a stand-alone product anymore. Instead, we see video conferencing as a promising technology which makes third-party solutions more convenient and valuable for customers," Dmitry Odintsov, TrueConf's chief business development officer, said in a statement. "Using TrueConf SDK, developers can ensure a consistent user experience by embedding high-quality video into any application or device."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com