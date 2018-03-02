Trumpia Updates SMS Platform

Trumpia, a mobile messaging and omnichannel automation software provider, has added to its suite of text messaging automation software with automation that targets messages to the right contact or branches them down messaging paths based on how recipients respond to a text.

Site Tracking allows users to tell when contacts visit certain web pages or perform specific actions on their websites. Users can then use this information to create filtered lists based on contact interaction with the sites. Combined with Trumpia's existing SMS automation, users can even target visitors based on their behavior on their websites to send them messages. In addition, reports will be provided to show key web stats for pages, like page views from subscribers or tracking unique visitors.

Campaign Suggestions makes recommendations for improving auto campaigns based on data anonymously collected from other successful campaigns in Trumpia's platform. It will show examples for users' specific industries and will continuously get better and smarter as more user data is collected.

