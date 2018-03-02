Convey Launches Platform for Live, Dynamic Connections

Convey, providers of a connection platform that replaces static contacts and business cards with live, dynamic connections, is launching its service with native support for both Apple and Android devices. Convey's new platform also instantly updates contacts when they change any of their information.

Using advanced mobile positioning technology, Convey instantly creates a cross-platform and always up-to-date connection with a simple click of a button. Whether another user is on the Convey platform or not, sending virtual business cards happens in seconds. Convey has been engineered to complement existing contacts, email, CRM, marketing automation, and customer service tools.

"Static contact records are inherently broken," said Sam Gerace, founder and CEO of Convey, in a statement. "When we discovered employees were spending an average of 5.5 hours a week logging activities and updating records into a CRM system only to have that data decay at an average rate of 22.5 percent annually, we knew we had to create a platform that would cater to the real-time demands of today's organizations."

