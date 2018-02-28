Video Interview: CRM Evolution Chairs Gear Up for the Event

With less than two months to go before the start of this year’s CRM Evolution conference in Washington (April 9-11), the two conference chairs, Paul Greenberg, managing principal of The 56 Group, and Brent Leary, co-founder and partner of CRM Essentials, recently shared their thoughts on what most excites them most about this year’s event. Among them is the keynote address from Brian Solis, principal analyst at Altimeter Group; a presentation by Amazon’s Pasquale DeMaio about how artificial intelligence is changing customer service; a panel about the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which is set to take effect in May; and a panel from some of the CRM industry's heavy-hitters, including Salesforce.com and SAP, discussing the biggest trends that will completely disrupt the industry by 2020. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/