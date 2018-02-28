Coveo Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365

Coveo, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered search and relevance for customer interaction and CRM solutions, has just released Coveo for Microsoft Dynamics 365, offering its capabilities directly within Microsoft Dynamics' built-in global search box.

Companies can now connect all of their content sources across their organizations into a single unified search, that returns contextually relevant results and recommendations within Microsoft Dynamics 365 no matter where the content resides.

Coveo now enables Microsoft Dynamics 365 users to access a wide range of content from many systems of record within the Dynamics 365 interface. Additionally with Coveo's search technology, Microsoft Dynamics 365 users can now personalize their search experiences by tailoring search layouts, filtering options, indexing, and ranking options through a graphical user interface. They can also explore search activity and behavior through comprehensive usage analytics and visualization dashboards to gain insight and identify content gaps.

"Microsoft is committed to delivering continued innovation to our intelligent business applications," said James Phillips, corporate vice president of the Microsoft Business Applications Group, in a statement. "With this integration of AI-powered search delivering relevant and unified content from both inside and outside Dynamics 365, Coveo can help our customers to increase productivity and drive a more informed decision-making process." "At the core of every company is a mission to better the lives of their customers. In order to do so they must be relevant at every encounter. It is Coveo's mission to help our customers deliver on their brand promise, and we pride ourselves on working with the very best to facilitate seamless end-to-end experiences," said Nicolas Bordeleau, vice president of products at Coveo, in a statement. "We are excited to welcome Microsoft Dynamics 365 as a CRM partner and look forward to bringing an unparalleled layer of relevance and personalization to the Microsoft ecosystem." An early adopter of the new offering was Tyler Technologies. "Even though we've only been live with Coveo for a few months, we've already seen direct ROI from this project through measurable improvement of our first contact resolution," said Patty Leino, senior support service manager at Tyler Technologies, in a statement.

