Reputation.com Acquires SIM Partners

Reputation.com, providers of an online reputation management platform, has acquired SIM Partners, a provider of online directory management technology. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Reputation.com's cloud-based platform now helps organizations with dozens or thousands of locations and professionals provide robust and intuitive search capabilities for consumers by powering find-a-doctor directories for healthcare, dealer locators for automotive, and location finders for retail, restaurants, hospitality, and other industries.

Through the acquisition, Reputation.com and SIM Partners will integrate the following into a single platform::

Business listings, directories and location finders;

Review management;

Customer surveys;

Operational analytics;

Social media management;

Mobile customer engagement; and

A broad array of digital advertising services.

"The customer experience begins before anyone walks in the door," said Reputation.com Founder and Executive Chairman Michael Fertik in a statement. "And it persists long after the visit, across the web on social media and review sites. For too long, location-based enterprises and large healthcare organizations have cobbled together fragmented tools to manage customer experience on the web. The days of disconnected point solutions are done." "We are delighted to join the team at Reputation.com," said SIM Partners CEO Jon Schepke in a statement. "Being part of a broader technology stack will empower us to better service and support our customers going forward. Large multilocation enterprise brands and large healthcare systems require one single integrated platform."

