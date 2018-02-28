Clari Launches Team Activity

Clari, a provider of opportunity-to-close (OTC) solutions, today released Clari Team Activity, giving sales teams real-time visibility into where reps are spending their time to ensure resources are focused on high-value accounts. The solution automatically captures activity data, including emails, meetings, and files, at the account level, enabling sales leaders to track and quantify account engagement, identify which accounts require more attention, and determine which reps need coaching.

"Aligning sales and marketing efforts against the right accounts is the most efficient way to reach scalable growth and beat revenue goals," said Kurt Leafstrand, vice president of products at Clari, in a statement. "Clari Team Activity empowers companies to effectively target sales capacity toward accounts that can yield the best outcomes."

With Team Activity, Clari's artificial intelligence engine maps activity to accounts and opportunities in CRM. Clari Team Activity also lets sales leaders see how rep activity is directly impacting opportunities in the pipeline and the forecast.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com