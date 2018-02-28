Matrix Solutions Integrates with CoxReps

Matrix Solutions has integrated its ad sales platform for media with CoxReps. The integration, now available in Matrix Solutions' Monarch media ad sales platform, enables users to pull their national advertising data from the CoxReps' system into Monarch, giving enhanced visibility to local and national advertising data in one view.

The data pulled through the integration is both aggregated and normalized in Monarch for forecasting and reporting.

"Workflows are becoming more data-driven, which is why we are continuing to build and strengthen our integrations and further innovating our platform to serve as a hub for centralizing such data," said Mark Gorman, CEO of Matrix Solutions, in a statement. "The integration with CoxReps is a great example of where together, our mutual end users can benefit from gaining a more holistic view into their advertising business."

