Seneca Systems Launches Romulus Government Platform

Seneca Systems, a provider of purpose-built software for government workers, today launched Romulus, a constituent services platform that centralizes communications, streamlines service delivery, and reports on constituent sentiments and work performed.

"Traditionally, managing the flow of constituent service requests is an incredibly resource-intensive challenge, especially if you want to make sure every constituent is heard. Keeping track of requests from constituents across channels and the process of managing, tracking, and ensuring completion, not to mention an ability to look back and analyze results, can be faulty, in spite of your best efforts," said Tressa Feher, chief of staff for Chicago Alderman James Cappleman, in a statement. "Romulus offered an intuitive way to streamline these operations, and we've been able to process thousands of constituent communications and save a quarter of our work week that would have been spent manually managing requests. Perhaps best of all, because we're able to process requests more efficiently, our constituents are happier and more engaged."

"Every day, government workers do without the resources and appreciation their important work deserves. They have to deal with too much: communications arriving from too many channels, maze-like processes for fulfilling constituent requests, and a dangerous lack of visibility into operational efficiency. For too long, the vendor community has responded with hard-to-use, hard-to-purchase private-sector software," said Nick DeMonner, co-founder and CEO of Seneca Systems, in a statement. "Romulus is different; it's designed specifically for government workers, and that's why so many love it."