Netsertive Launches YouTube Advertising Solution

Netsertive, a marketing technology company, has launched a scalable and localized solution for digital marketing on YouTube.

Netsertive's solution for YouTube includes both front-end creation and localization, as well as back-end execution and management, for hundreds or thousands of simultaneous digital video campaigns. Centralized management also allows for rapid changes to creative assets.

"Until now, while we could scale video to other destinations, YouTube still required single account/campaign setup and management manually through Google's interface. Netsertive can now deliver programmatic access for setting up and managing YouTube campaigns at scale," said Brendan Morrissey, CEO and co-founder of Netsertive, in a statement. "Ultimately, this opens up massive opportunities for brands and multilocation businesses that have been asking for this capability for a long time. The work we've done with the YouTube team over the past year in creating this industry-first solution will allow brands to fully leverage this channel for the first time ever.

"There are billions of dollars at stake," Morrissey went on to say, "And we believe we are at least a year ahead of anyone else in the market. Brands who are first to market on YouTube will have a big head start against their competition on a channel that reaches all key demographics, and is proven to drive conversions as part of a comprehensive digital marketing portfolio."