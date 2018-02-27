Bigtincan Partners with BPM Works

Bigtincan, a provider of mobile, artificial intelligence-powered sales enablement automation, is partnering with go-to-market and sales enablement specialists BPM Works to offer next-generation digital sales tools on the Bigtincan platform.

The relationship will provide Bigtincan customers with optional expert resources for content development, from marketing collateral and sales tools to interactive digital playbooks, that can be leveraged within their Bigtincan deployments. BPM's content services are available immediately in Bigtincan Hub and can be customized. The partnership will also enable Bigtincan to better meet growing demand for sales enablement and just-in-time learning materials across its account base.

"We've been doing this for 14 years, but the challenge has always been getting sales people to engage with and use this type of knowledge throughout the sales process," said Robin Griffiths, managing director of BPM Works, in a statement. "Interactive digital playbooks, built in HTML5, can change the whole conversation with the customer. As one of the leading sales enablement platforms with the most advanced support for HTML5, Bigtincan will help us deliver these solutions." "When salespeople can immediately identify the right insights, questions to ask, customer challenges, and collateral for a particular sales situation, they can better engage with that prospect. Digital playbooks running on Bigtincan also enable sales to select relevant ideas and edit them directly in the platform to prepare for their next conversation, which is radically new and different functionality for the industry,” said David Keane, co-founder and CEO of Bigtincan, in a statement.

