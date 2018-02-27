Monetate Supports the React Framework

Monetate, a provider of marketing personalization, today announced compatibility for React, a JavaScript library for building user interfaces. Monetate's React capabilities enhance the Monetate Intelligent Personalization Engine with support for React's open-source framework, which makes it possible to create Single-Page Applications on web and native mobile applications on iOS and Android.

"Monetate tackles challenges of all sizes so our clients can create the best possible experiences for their customers," said Brian O'Neill, chief technology officer at Monetate, in a statement. "One of the most exciting aspects of our React support is that our clients will continue to have the power of personalization to which they've grown accustomed, while their customers walk away from every interaction delighted with the experience. We're thrilled to be the first in the industry to marry the benefits of React with personalization capabilities, so marketers no longer have to choose one over the other."

Monetate's React support, which will be commercially available starting mid-March, layers directly on top of The Engine's API and can be combined with a server-side integration, providing both marketers and IT with options for integration points.

