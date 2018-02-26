Bloomfire Launches a Chrome Extension

Bloomfire, a knowledge sharing company, has launched a Google Chrome extension to complement its knowledge sharing software platform.

The extension allows teams access to information and research where they are working, without having to switch apps. Bloomfire's Chrome extension allows users to search for content within Bloomfire and to be notified when an item of interest has been added to the platform.

"Today's employees need access to knowledge and insights where they are working. They don't want to have to bounce back and forth between tools," said Bloomfire Chief Operations Officer Mark Hammer in a statement. "This extension allows Chrome users to find the information they need to do their jobs without ever having to leave the webpage or application they are in."

Bloomfire offers two platforms — the Bloomfire Knowledge Sharing Platform and the Bloomfire Insights Platform. Both platforms integrate with Salesforce.com, Zendesk, Google Drive, Box, Dropbox, and Slack in addition to Chrome.

