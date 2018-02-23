NICE Introduces Winter Release of NICE Satmetrix NPX

NICE has introduced the winter 2018 release of NICE Satmetrix NPX, its cloud-based customer feedback and loyalty solution. This latest version offers an end-to-end view of customer experience by unifying direct feedback from omnichannel surveys, indirect feedback from text or voice conversations, and operational or behavioral data imported from a variety of other customer data sources. Powered by the NICE Nexidia Analytics, NICE AIR and Engage, as well as the NICE inContact CXone, NICE Satmetrix NPX now includes the following: Proprietary speech-to-text translation for spoken comments collected via IVR surveys;

Built-in conversational SMS surveys with natural language processing (NLP) capabilities; and

Integrated playback that lets users listen to recorded service conversations while reviewing survey feedback. NICE Satmetrix NPX is deployed on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure and complies with a number data security initiatives, including the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which goes into effect in May. "Customers are looking for comprehensive insights about their customers, and this latest version of our VOC solution uniquely delivers on that promise," said Miki Migdal, president of the NICE Enterprise Product Group, in a statement. "As we continue to bring the power of the NICE portfolio to every aspect of our VOC solution, companies serious about their VOC programs have only one choice that delivers a truly holistic view of customer experience along with scalability, compliance and performance - NICE Satmetrix." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/