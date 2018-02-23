Coveo Is Now Available on Elasticsearch

Coveo has made its artificial intelligence-powered search, analytics, and recommendations products available on open-source index Elasticsearch.

Coveo on Elasticsearch offers a broad set of features and tools to streamline content connectivity, user interface configuration, search analytics and reporting, and centralized administration. Other features include automatic tuning capabilities based on behavioral analytics and machine learning.

The Coveo platform sits on top of self-hosted or cloud-based instances of Elasticsearch .

"Our mission at Coveo is to make it possible for everyone to create exceptionally relevant and unified user experiences at scale," said Gauthier Robe, vice president of platform at Coveo, in a statement. "Layering Coveo on top of Elasticsearch allows our customers to take advantage of the scalability and flexibility of the powerful Elasticsearch index, while benefiting from Coveo's out-of-the-box connectivity, machine learning-driven relevance, and overall ease of use. This unique combination enables our partners and customers to build innovative solutions quickly and efficiently. The entire team at Coveo is eager to see how the community will use the combination of these two powerful technologies to build the next generation of search experiences."

Perficient, a digital transformation consulting firm, was an early adopter of Coveo on Elasticsearch.

"We are very excited by this launch by Coveo. We're already working with both Coveo and Elastic to deliver innovative search solutions, and we're confident the combination of these two leading technology platforms will transform the end-to-end experience for our customers. Layering the out-of-the-box relevance from Coveo on top of the openness and scalability of Elasticsearch allows clients to provide more personalized, relevant, connected information to their end users, creating some truly exceptional customer experiences," said Eric Immermann, director of search at Perficient, in a statement.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com