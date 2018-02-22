InsideView Releases InsideView Append

InsideView today launched InsideView Append on the Salesforce.com AppExchange. This Salesforce Lightning Data application appends and enriches data natively within Salesforce.

"InsideView is proud of our 10-year relationship with Salesforce," said Marc Perramond, vice president of product management at InsideView, in a statement. "We are delighted to extend our commitment to the Salesforce community as one of the first Lightning Data partners. Our new Lightning Data solution provides customers with a competitive edge as they strive to identify, understand, and engage their target markets, the kind of edge that comes from continuously refreshed, validated company intelligence."

InsideView Append is powered by the InsideView Targeting Intelligence platform, leveraging artificial intelligence-based data aggregation and validation from more than 40,000 data sources.

InsideView Append's key features include improved segmentation and targeting with key account data, such as industry, revenue, employee count, corporate hierarchy, company status, location, website, corporate phone, etc.; and a self-assessment tool to determine match rate and visualize the distribution of data by industry, state, country, revenue and employee size, etc.

