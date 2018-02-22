Insite Software Launches Release 4.4

Insite Software, providers of a B2B commerce platform, today launched Release 4.4, giving users more configuration capability and a new user experience.

"Our customers consistently ask for more configurability at the business user level, and 4.4 delivers on that," said Karie Daudt, vice president of marketing and customer experience at Insite Software, in a statement. "We've also provided new features involving product and list management and restriction groups. Plus, this release adds significant features and functionality regarding guest checkout. All of these enhancements put InsiteCommerce even further ahead of the competition in meeting the needs of the B2B customer."

InsiteCommerce Release 4.4 provides the following new features and enhancements:

A Restriction Group Wizard that lets users set catalog restrictions to customize buying experiences by customer, site, or brand.

Unique List Management features that facilitate collaboration between users, provide list-to-order approval as well as create private lists for ease of re-order, and enable marketing and sales to create and share new product lists.

Enhanced features forGuest User Accountsto manage pricing per website and allow manufacturers and distributors to target multiple industries and new customers by setting unique guest pricing levels.

Enriched search capabilities that improve social sharing and SEO results, and accelerate the efficiency of search tasks throughout the B2B buying process.

"Release 4.4 sets the bar very high when it comes to delivering B2B functionality right out of the box," said Steve Shaffer, CEO of Insite Software, in a statement. "Insite's deep experience in B2B commerce means we know how to deliver new capability that actually improves the productivity and efficiency within complex, unique B2B commerce environments. No other commerce provider is providing capability this advanced without massive customizations at the cost of the customer."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com