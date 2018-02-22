Really Simple Systems Adds GDPR Compliance

Really Simple Systems has launched phase one of its development to enable customer compliance in advance of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Really Simple Systems is engaged in a phased roll out of specific developments to its email marketing module. The changes will enable clients to store contact data and run their marketing campaigns in-line with the new law. Really Simple Systems' first phase development lets its customers record appropriate consent from online registrations. Businesses using the company's Advanced Marketing module will be able to create web-to-lead transactions that will record individuals' consent as required by GDPR.

"GDPR requires an individual to give explicit consent to receive any electronic marketing communication. This new release will allow businesses to collect opt-in consents from contacts before May 25 and have an auditable log of when, how, and from what IP address the consent was granted, so that they can continue to market to them after the deadline," said Really Simple Systems CEO John Paterson in a statement. "GDPR is the biggest marketing and compliance challenge businesses have faced for some time. It's been important to us to support our customers as they adapt to the changes. We've embraced the regulation as a positive development for individuals and a real opportunity for businesses."

The second phase of the Really Simple Systems development will follow shortly, enabling businesses to gather and record consent from existing contacts. The third and final phase to activate the mailing and consent lists will go live before the GDPR deadline in May.

