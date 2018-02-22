Reltio Updates Cloud Data Platform

Data platform provider Reltio today released Reltio Cloud 2018.1, the newest version of its native cloud platform that organizes enterprise data for continuous self-learning.

The release includes the next evolution of Reltio IQ (formerly Reltio Insights), which takes advantage of advanced analytics and machine learning and can now derive IQ scores or recommendations and embed them back into customer, account, or product profiles.

"Data must be at the heart of every business decision, but most companies can't take optimal advantage of it because their data, technologies, and people are siloed," said Reltio CEO Manish Sood in a statement. "Reltio's Self-Learning Data Platform gives companies an organized single foundation of reliable data, leading to better collaboration, personalized views, and guided intelligent recommendations. Our customers and partners can focus on the data that's most important to them, while continuously measuring their actions to improve outcomes. This is the true promise of using machine learning to solve any business challenge."

Reltio Cloud 2018.1 also includes the following:

Seamless analytics and machine learning: Reltio IQ leverages data, organized and consolidated within Reltio Cloud and the Reltio Self-Learning Graph. Reltio IQ then seamlessly synchronizes IQ attributes and recommendations back to profiles. IQ scores can also be benchmarked anonymously across industry segments to give companies greater insight into where they stand relative to their peers.

Advanced master data management and reference data management: Match IQ provides advanced statistics with new Proximity, Cross-attribute, and Groups/Household rules.

Reference Data Management has a new interface for mapping and translation from multiple sources.

Increased platform agility and performance: Export IQ now supports flexible filtering and billions of high-performance API calls per day for real-time business operations.

Continuous compliance: Enhanced General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance has built-in features to execute Right to be Forgotten requirements through audit and history of contributing source indexes, as well as deletion of data on demand.

Actionable statistics and simplified configuration: Reltio Console supports the ongoing management and health of the Reltio Cloud and the underlying data assets being organized. The Console has improved statistics and configuration validation to proactively recommend and enforce best practices, as well as an upgrade to the Reltio UI Modeler to further customize data-driven application profile pages.

"On one hand, artificial intelligence and machine learning haven't lived up to the hype because people expected software to perfectly replicate the human experience, while others are still concerned that autonomous technologies will take over all human functions," said Ramon Chen, chief product officer at Reltio, in a statement. "The Reltio Self-Learning Data Platform is different because it's open and transparent, offering value along every step of the journey, starting with the continuous organization of data into a trusted foundation. Reltio customers can see tangible business value in weeks, while positioning themselves to rapidly evolve to their full self-learning potential."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com